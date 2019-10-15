Pub near Horsham under new management

A pub near Horsham has announced it is under new management.

The Queen’s Head in Barns Green was taken over on September 2, new manager Laura Cherriman told the County Times.

The Queen's Head, Barns Green, Google StreetView

But she said the pub had only recently announced the move on social media at the same time as revealing its new menu.

Laura said she has ‘really enjoyed’ running the venue so far.

She added: “I have been in the village my whole life.

“I know a lot of locals and the people who come in.

“They have all been really supportive. We have tried to do what they want their pub to be about.

“It’s been really positive.”

