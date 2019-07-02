Professional dancer holds flamenco workshop at Horsham college

A professional dancer has kept Horsham students on their toes by holding a session teaching basic flamenco.

Ana Dueñas visited Collyer’s for the dance workshop which also gave the students an insight into Spanish culture.

Milagros Herguedas, subject leader for Spanish at Collyer’s, said: “The students loved working with Ana and thoroughly enjoyed the workshops.

“Ana’s sessions have really helped to give the students a vital insight into Spanish culture, which is something that has been the key to the success of the course.

“She is an incredibly gifted, inspirational and charismatic dancer, who is always so generous with her time.”

Ana taught students about the essence of flamenco as well as a small choreography.

Students learnt that you need to follow some rules, but that doesn’t stop you from expressing your own individuality.

Milagros said: “I was incredibly impressed that they were able to dance quite a challenging choreography by the end of the sessions.”

Milagros also said that Ana was also impressed with how quickly students learnt the steps and hand movements, and how wonderuful it was to see her students getting first-hand experience.

Steve Martell, deputy principal, said: “Milagros and her students really enjoyed the Flamenco workshops with Ana.

“Quite a few of us at Collyer’s are actually massive ‘Strictly’ fans, so I it was a great opportunity to have a ‘Strictly Flamenco’ experience right here at college!”

Assistant principal Andrea John said: “We have outstanding dance and Spanish departments and events like these are what make the educational experience at Collyer’s so special.

“No wonder students now travel to Collyer’s from across the region!

“Big thanks to Ana Dueñas for coming in and sharing her dancing expertise with our students. We are also incredibly grateful to Milagros for organising the event.”

