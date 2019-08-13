Premier League awards Horsham school with free football equipment

Pupils attending a Horsham School will be looking to hone their footballing skills for the 2019/20 season after receiving their free Premier League Primary Stars equipment pack.

Stocked full of items including Nike match footballs, training bibs and numbered and lettered floor markers, the pack will aid teacher delivery of active lessons across the curriculum.

The equipment was awarded to pupils at All Saints CE Primary School following Mr Chambers’ and Mrs Simmons’ successful application for this year’s Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment Scheme, which is delivered by the Football Foundation.

The year six PE monitors at the school said: “This equipment has supported our learning in other areas rather than just PE.

“We’ve used the equipment in all classes to support lessons such as mathematics and spelling. The Times Tables game has supported our mental maths skills including place value.”

The scheme is part of the Premier League Primary Stars education programme which uses the appeal of Premier League and professional football clubs to inspire children at primary schools across England and Wales to learn, be active and develop important life skills.

PLPrimaryStars.com offers primary school teachers free curriculum-linked resources in English, Maths, PE and PSHE, and opportunities for schools to enter competitions and access free offers like the Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment scheme.

Nick Perchard, head of community at the Premier League said: “The Premier League Primary Stars kit and equipment packs have been extremely well-received in the past and will provide a very welcome boost as we approach the end of the school year.

“We hope that coupled with the free downloadable online resources, we can inspire children to do their best in the classroom and on the sports field.”

