Pothole-plagued stretch of A29 denounced as ‘dangerous’

They say that the main A29 at Church Hill, Pulborough, has been patched up many times over the years.

Now they are calling for major resurfacing works along the A29 between Church Place and the A283 Pulborough High Street,

“It’s a dangerous place,” said resident John Rogers. “It’s absolutely dire.”

John Budgen and John Rogers are concerned about the state of the potholed road on the A29 Church Hill, at Pulborough. Photo: Steve Robards SR2105311 SUS-210531-213621001

He said the road was strewn with numerous holes, a collapsed drain and, in part, the centre of the carriageway was split down the middle.

“It is impossible to drive without driving in and across the holes.”

He said the problem had been going on for years and he has now written to West Sussex County Council demanding action.

“The A29 is a major arterial carriageway at this site and the volume of traffic is immense. The situation is compounded by the number of heavy goods vehicles using the road.”

Residents say the road is dangerous. Photo: Steve Robards SR2105311 SUS-210531-213633001

He said in one hour-long slot he counted 137 motor vehicles using the road and 42 lorries.

His concern is being backed by hundreds of fellow villagers who have pledged their support for action to be taken.

“It affects so many people,” said John.

However, West Sussex County Council says that repairs are to take place soon.

A spokesperson said: “We appreciate residents’ concerns and would like to assure them that works were already in hand.

“In the short-term, pothole repairs are planned and will take place as soon as roadspace availability allows - hopefully within the next fortnight.

“All repairs have to be carefully coordinated to try to avoid clashes with other roadworks which could cause avoidable disruption on the highway network.

“In addition, the length of the A29, Church Hill/London Road, from the A283 to Chestnut Walk, had already been identified as a maintenance scheme and has been included on the 2021-2022 Carriageway Maintenance Programme.

“These works are currently programmed to begin on July 19 and will take up to three shifts to complete.