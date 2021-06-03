Jennie and Trevor Rollings, of 52 Brook Barn Way, Goring, have decided to open their garden at Channel View on four dates this summer and pre-booking is essential.

This seaside Tudor cottage garden cleverly blends the traditional, antipodean and subtropical with dense planting, secret rooms and intriguing sight-lines.

See sunny patios, insect friendly flowers and unusual structures supporting numerous roses, clematis and other climbers, as well as brick and flint paths radiating from a wildlife pond.

Channel View in Goring is a seaside Tudor cottage garden

Features include countless planted hanging baskets and containers, sinuous beds packed with flowers and foliage, and underplanting to ensure a 3D experience.

Although Jennie and Trevor will not be able to provide teas, they invite visitors to bring their own to enjoy in the garden.

They said: “Plants for sale as usual, which have been outside our house since the beginning of May. We would love you to come and visit so that we can make more money for the nursing charities supported by the National Garden Scheme.”

Open days are Wednesday, June 9; Saturday, June 12; Wednesday, June 30; and Saturday, July 3. The garden is open 2pm to 5pm with bookable slots at 2pm, 3pm and 4pm, £5 adults, children free.