Pop Up Horsham’s ‘start up to success’ business workshop was a success

10 guests attended the workshop where Mark discussed key areas of running a business including the pitfalls to avoid when it comes to marketing and starting a business; who your customer is and how to market to them; and when is the right time to have a website and how to use it for maximum effect.

Guest, David Brooks, said: “Fantastic training session with Mark, and got far more out of it than I could have ever expected. Through his experience, different businesses he runs, and with a great personality he gave absolutely brilliant training sessions. When asked questions he was incredibly helpful being able to give additional information well above anything I could have expected so really pleased I attended and highly recommend Mark as he really knew his stuff. This training was all followed up with a personal email just a couple of hours later giving links to web sites specific to me and my new plans, and I know he’s there to help if I have more questions. Thanks so very much!”