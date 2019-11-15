Police step up search for man missing from his home near Horsham

People living in and around Broadbridge Heath are being asked by police to check outbuildings in a bid to find a man who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

David Cairns has not been seen since Saturday October 26 when he left his home in Rudgwick to take his car to a garage in Broadbridge Heath.

David Cairns SUS-191115-144230001

Police are now urging people in the Broadbridge Heath area to check sheds and outbuildings and other ‘infrequently visited parts of their property.’

Officers say that David, 68, was taking his car to Broadbridge Heath Garage on the Lawson Hunt Industrial Park soon after 8am on October 26 when he disappeared.

A spokesman said: “He dropped the car off at 8.45am and then left, as it was going to take a while to deal with.”

David is descrined as white, 6 foot, of large build with white/grey hair and wears glasses. When last seen he was wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, a navy blue sleeveless insulated jacket and grey shoes.

PC Ian Vasey said: “He has been missing for almost three weeks now and efforts to try to find him have so far met with no success.

“We would urge anyone who was in the Broadbridge Heath area on October 26 to check dash-cams or CCTV footage, particularly if they were on the A281, close to the industrial park or to Newbridge Nurseries.”

Anyone who has seen David, who knows of his whereabouts or who may have any details that may help in the search is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 1120 of 26/10.