Police search for missing 13-year-old girl from Pease Pottage
Sussex Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl from Pease Pottage.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 10:12 am
A spokesperson from Sussex Police said: "Police are searching for 13-year-old Daisy, who is missing from Pease Pottage.
"Daisy was last seen around 6.50am on Monday (September 20) getting on a bus to Crawley, but failed to turn up at school that morning as expected.
"She is described as white, 5' 7" in height, of slim build, with long brown hair and multiple ear piercings. She is believed to be carrying a black handbag with gold metal on it.
"Anyone who sees her or who has any information as to her whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 326 of 20/09."