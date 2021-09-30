Police identify vehicle involved in fatal Cranleigh hit-and-run

Officers had earlier put out an appeal for information about a white vehicle involved in the crash in Horsham Road, Cranleigh, on Monday (September 27) in which a 77-year-old cyclist died.

A police spokesman said: “A man has been assisting Surrey Police with enquiries and the investigation remains ongoing. No arrests have been made yet.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage is encouraged to contact us.

“If you can help, please get in touch with us quoting reference PR/P21208623 via webchat on our website police.uk or online at https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or by calling us on 101.*