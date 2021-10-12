Police discover ‘8ft swimming pool with live sharks and artificial Christmas tree’ in Sussex front room
Police investigating a disturbance in Sussex were astounded when they discovered an 8ft swimming pool complete with live sharks and an artificial Christmas tree.
Inspector Darren Taylor said his team visited a house in Haywards Heath over the weekend amid reports of a disturbance, but they bit off more than they could chew when they discovered something fishy in the property.
He said: “Team attended a premises over the weekend, only to discover a 8ft swimming pool in the front room.
“In the swimming pool (apart from water) were small sharks swimming around and an artificial Christmas tree in the middle! I kid you not!”
Inspector Taylor’s officers were unable to snap a photo but he told this newspaper he heard about the strange find during a team meeting when one of his officers told him ‘when you think you’ve seen everything – we went to an address the other day to deal with a disturbance.
“In the front room there’s this 8ft swimming pool – inside the swimming pool were fish – like small sharks – and an artificial Christmas tree.”