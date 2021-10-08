Police concern for 15-year-old Ellie-May, who is missing from West Sussex

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Ellie-May is described as white, 5'5", slim, with long dark brown hair, wearing glasses, a shiny blue padded jacket, and black shoes.

"If you have seen Ellie-May or know where she is, please contact the police on 101. In Sussex quote serial 316 of 07/10, and in Avon & Somerset quote serial 841 of 07/10."