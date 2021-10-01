Police appeal for information to find missing Crawley teenager
Sussex Police are appealing for information to find a missing teenager from Crawley.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 1:59 pm
Updated
Friday, 1st October 2021, 2:00 pm
A spokesperson from Sussex Police said "Police are appealing for information to trace a missing teenager from Crawley.
"Charlie left a property in the Northgate area of the town shortly before midnight on Tuesday, September 28.
"The 17-year-old may be in the Crawley area, or officers believe he may have travelled to Horsham.
"It’s thought he may be sleeping rough or staying with friends there.
"Anyone with information about Charlie’s whereabouts or who sees him is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1578 of 28/09."