Police appeal following attempt to lure child into car in South Downs

An appeal for information has gone out from police after a man tried to lure a 12-year-old schoolboy into a car in a South Downs village.

Police say the boy was on his way home from school last Wednesday afternoon when he was approached by a man in a parked green car in Storrington.

The man said he had some sweets and asked the boy to get into the car.

A police spokesman said: “The boy very sensibly walked away and informed his parents. The man did not follow him in the car or on foot.

“The man is described as white, about 40, of medium build, with thick brown dreadlocks tied back in a ponytail, and an earring.”

Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter added; “This is an isolated incident for the area and the man’s motives have not been established.

“Details of the incident have been circulated to local officers.

“Anyone with information can contact the police on line at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or call 101, quoting serial 1765 of 17/07.”

Meanwhile, local shopkeepers in Storrington have banded together to offer ‘safe havens’ to any children who are worried or feel threatened when they are out in the village.

The traders say they will contact the parents of any worried children who go into their shops for help.