Police appeal after reports of man ‘following’ girl near Horsham

An appeal for information has gone out from police after a young girl was reported to have been followed by a man in a village near Horsham.

Police say the incident happened on October 7 at around 4.15pm near York Close in Southwater.

A spokesman said: “No injuries were reported and officers provided 999 advice to the girl and her parents.

“Lines of enquiry are being investigated and anyone with information to aid this is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 1111 of 07/10.”

Meanwhile, people in Southwater have taken to social media to express concern following another incident on Friday when a man is reported to have approached another girl and tried to lure her into his car.