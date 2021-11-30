‘Please help us’: Horsham animal rescue centre forced out by housing development

Holbrook Animal Rescue has been based in north Horsham for the past 30 years but now has to move to make way for a major new housing estate on its doorstep.

And it’s hoping the public can help.

It is putting out a fresh appeal to the community in and around Horsham to help raise much-needed funds to build a new sanctuary.

Blossom is being cared for by Holbrook Animal Rescue which is urgently looking to raise funds to build a new centre

Construction of the new housing estate has already begun and a new school - Bohunt Horsham - is due to open there in January.

Laura Santini, who runs the rescue centre with her husband Cliff and a team of volunteers, said: “The development edges closer each day, and we know that our time here will shortly come to an end.”

The charity does not own the land on which the rescue centre - one of only two ‘kennel-free’ animal rescues in the UK - is built. And it relies entirely on volunteers and donations to continue its work in finding loving homes for unwanted and abandoned animals.

Demand for its rehoming services has risen steadily since lockdown restrictions ended in July, and there are currently around 35 dogs in their care and they receive three or four requests for help each week.

Holbrook volunteers

Laura said: “We are very proud of the environment we offer the animals in our care, but without the support of the community, our future is uncertain.”

She added: “Land in West Sussex is notoriously expensive, and of course we will put everything we have into finding a new location that will cater to the growing number of unwanted and abandoned animals but we can’t do this alone.

“We urgently need the public’s help.

“Individuals who wish to help can make a single or regular donation, organise a fundraising event and spread the word to friends and family.

Millie is being cared for by Holbrook Animal Rescue 0x4bwb4N_HQ0mDO1Ape2