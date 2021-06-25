Plans to convert Horsham town centre offices into flats

Skydrive Properties have notified Horsham District Council that they want to convert 51 Barclays House in Horsham’s Bishopric into 24 one-bed flats.

Barclays House was purpose built as office space in 1981-1982 and has remained in occupation ever since.

But now Skydrive wants to convert them into flats under the Government ‘permitted development’ scheme.

