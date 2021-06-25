Plans to convert Horsham town centre offices into flats
Proposals are being made to turn an office block in Horsham town centre into flats.
Skydrive Properties have notified Horsham District Council that they want to convert 51 Barclays House in Horsham’s Bishopric into 24 one-bed flats.
Barclays House was purpose built as office space in 1981-1982 and has remained in occupation ever since.
But now Skydrive wants to convert them into flats under the Government ‘permitted development’ scheme.
Barclays House is next to residential flats at Shelley House.