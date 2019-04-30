Plans on track for new Lidl supermarket in Horsham

Plans are on schedule to open a new multi-million-pound Lidl supermarket in Horsham at the end of this year.

Bosses of the supermarket chain say that they will announce a precise opening date nearer the time.

Site of the new Lidl store in Foundry Lane, Horsham SUS-190430-104044001

Meanwhile demolition of the former Dreams store on the site of the new Lidl in Foundry Lane, Horsham, is now complete.

A spokesman for Lidl said today: “We’re still on track to open by the end of this year.”

The new store - which will include fresh foods, wines and an in-store bakery - will create up to 40 new jobs

The spokesman for the German retailer added: “The multi-million investment will see a sustainable store with 1,000m² sales area with facilities including an in-store bakery, customer toilet and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.”

The new Horsham supermarket will form part of Lidl’s ongoing expansion plans within the UK. It currently has more than 700 stores and plans to open up to 50 new stores a year.