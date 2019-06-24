Planning permission granted for ‘prestigious’ new office space in Burgess Hill

Planning permission has been granted for a ‘prestigious’ new building in Burgess Hill.
CentrePoint – a 50,200 sq ft detached high bay industrial, warehouse or logistics building – is to be built at Victoria Business Park, a high-quality employment area in the town, and within the Gatwick Diamond.
Strategically located on the A23 corridor, between London and Brighton, it is located within walking distance of Burgess Hill town centre and mainline railway station.
A spokesman said: “CentrePoint will be constructed to a high specification, with features including a 12-metre eaves height, multiple loading doors, and secure yard, plus 69 car parking spaces.
“The building will include offices of 6,350 sq ft, incorporating comfort cooling/heating, passenger lift and LED lighting. There is the opportunity for additional office content if required.”
The planning permission allows for 24-hour use, the spokesman said, and it can be delivered within nine months of exchange of contracts.
Richard Andrew, managing director of Hargreaves Group, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for an occupier to secure an prestigious new building with very high cubic capacity in a very accessible location within the South East region.
“The aim is to provide a high specification building at an attractive competitive rental, deliverable by our company who have a proven track record of delivering similar projects within a short time frame, having full planning permission, a professional team already in place and cash available to construct the project straightaway.”
The developer, Hargreaves Group, based in Rustington, will construct the building on a pre-let basis, to form part of their three-million square foot South Coast property portfolio, said a spokesman.
Other recent schemes undertaken include the eight-acre Havant Retail and Trade Park in Havant, located mid-way between Portsmouth and Chichester.
Enquiries for CentrePoint are invited from prospective tenants on the basis of a pre-let for a term to be agreed at an indicative quoting rental of £11.50 per sq ft, per annum exclusive, subject to final specification, added the spokesman.
Further information can be obtained from letting agents Graves Son & Pilcher (Robert Coble) and SHW (David Martin).