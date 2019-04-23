Plague of flies descend on village near Horsham

Swarms of ‘horrible black flies’ are plaguing residents in a village on the edge of Horsham.

People in Billingshurst say that the gardens of their homes have become infested by the insects during warm weather over the weekend.

Many have taken to social media to complain about the menace which, they say, has become an increasing nuisance over the past few years.

There are reports of swarms of the insects in the Penfold Grange area of the village, in Morris Drive and Parbrook, among other areas. “They’re all over the place,” said one woman.

Another resident said that the ‘horrid fat black flies’ prevented them from sitting in their garden. “They’re on everything,” she said.

Many are querying what kind of flies they are but most say they are ‘cluster flies’ which hatch at this time of year after hibernating over winter.

Some, describing the phenomenon as ‘strange’, say they think the warm weather has led to an increase in the flies.