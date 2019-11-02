Near miss for this car SUS-190211-154921001

Pictures show countywide carnage as 80mph winds batter Sussex

Weather warnings given earlier this week proved to be correct as powerful winds and rain battered the south coast today.

These pictures from across Sussex show the damage caused, with trees uprooted, fences felled and trampolines all over the place.

Bexhill's choppy waters SUS-190211-154932001

1. Bexhill beachfront

Christine Nee
Fallen scaffolding blocked Boundary Road in Portslade for some time SUS-190211-155756001

2. Boundary Road, Portslade

Adele Gee Ferguson
Fallen scaffolding blocked Boundary Road in Portslade for some time SUS-190211-155808001

3. Boundary Road, Portslade

Adele Gee Ferguson
One of many crumpled fences in Worthing SUS-190211-154943001

4. Cranleigh Road, Worthing

Will Bardouleau
