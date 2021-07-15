Pictures show competitors challenging to be crowned Horsham’s Strongest Man
Some of Horsham’s most muscle-bound men took to a championship in Colgate in a bid to be crowned Horsham’s Strongest Man.
Organiser Brett Miles said 34 strongmen attended the event – thought to be the first of its kind in Horsham.
The competition was held in Colgate on Saturday July 10.
He added: “It went amazing it was really good. It was just a brilliant day.”
James Nutbrown won the novice class and Shane Nye won the intermediates – and Brett hopes both will return with James stepping up to intermediates as Shane defends his title.
He praised Tom Pearson as the only person to lift and place Viribus – Brett’s manhood stone which weighs 164kg – on a platform.
Brett added: “It was just a massive, massive success. The whole thing was such a success I’ll definitely be running it again next year.”