DM21091866a.jpg. Opening of the Sussex Green Hub, Horsham. Tabitha Campbell left and Penny Connold at the Horsham Community Fridge. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-210925-175931008

Photos highlight Horsham action in Great Big Green Week

This is what happened when Horsham’s ‘Green Hub’ opened on Saturday during the Great Big Green Week.

By Sarah Page
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 4:08 pm

There were a range of stalls and activities highlighting ‘green’ initiatives and action on climate change.

1.

DM21091828a.jpg. Sussex Green Living roadshow, Bishopric, Horsham. Neela Marr and Clive Cobie and the School Woodland Theatre Truck. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-210925-180040008

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

Photo Sales

2.

DM21091887a.jpg. Opening of the Sussex Green Hub, Horsham. From left, Carrie Cort, The High Sheriff of West Sussex Neil Hart, Paul Bellringer, chairman of the trustees and The Rev. Christine Ofstad. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-210925-175942008

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

Photo Sales

3.

DM21091890a.jpg. Opening of the Sussex Green Hub, Horsham. repairer Andrew Gadd helps a customer. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-210925-175953008

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

Photo Sales

4.

DM21091854a.jpg. Sussex Green Living roadshow, Bishopric, Horsham. Anna Holmes, HDC. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-210925-175920008

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2