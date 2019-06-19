Petworth’s Corpus Christi floral display in pictures

The event will run from 9am to 6pm from now until the feast of Corpus Christi on Sunday, June 23. Entry is free, but donations will go towards the running costs of St Mary’s Church.
Residents have the chance to see a colourful floral display at St Mary’s Church in Petworth ahead of the religious feast of Corpus Christi.
