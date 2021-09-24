Petrol station queues in Horsham: Drivers urged to ‘carry on as normal’
Queues have been reported this morning at petrol stations in Horsham.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 12:40 pm
Drivers are said to have been queueing at Tesco’s in Broadbridge Heath since 6.30am and some said they were unable to get into Sainsbury’s in Worthing Road becuase of traffic queues there.
Elsewhere BP and Tesco have closed some petrol stations because they cannot fuel supplies to all their forecourts because of a lack of HGV drivers.
However Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said the Government will “do whatever it takes” to alleviate shortages and urged drivers to ‘carry on as normal’ when buying fuel.
Have you had problems buying fuel today? Email us at [email protected]