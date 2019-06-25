People queue at opening of Crawley Krispy Kreme store

People formed a queue at 7.30am for the opening of a new Crawley store.

Krispy Kreme is selling its doughnut in County Mall.

People stand in line for the opening of the new Krispy Kreme store in County Mall, Crawley

A spokesman said: “The launch began with 78 eager Krispy Kreme fans queuing to get a taste of the action – the first in line queuing from 7:30am!”

First in line Geraldine Cahill was treated to a £150 Krispy Kreme voucher.

She said: “It’s so exciting that Krispy Kreme has opened in Crawley.

“I’m a huge Krispy Kreme fan and I was thrilled to be the first in line at the new store – it looks amazing, I can’t wait to come back with my friends and family.”

The first dozen people in the queue all bagged a a sweet prize and shoppers were given the chance to win treats on the Krispy Kreme spin-to-win wheel.

