Peggy and Sue clock up 65 years between them as volunteers at St Catherine's Hospice

Two long-serving volunteers at St Catherine’s Hospice have reached milestones in their years of service.

Peggy Miller and Sue Bracher both started volunteering in the 1980s.

They are among more than 1,000 volunteers that donate their time to support the work of their local hospice.

Peggy started in 1984 and Sue five years later and are now two of the longest serving volunteers at the hospice.

Sue said: “I joined St Catherine’s as a volunteer the year after it opened in 1984.

“I was already involved in other local charity committees and after an interview I started volunteering in the kitchen. Later on I sometimes helped in other roles too. In reception on a Sunday, in the volunteers’ office and as a driver for Day Hospice.

Peggy has also volunteered with St Catherine’s for many years. She said, “I’ve been volunteering with St Catherine’s for 30 years this year. I began volunteering in the hospice coffee shop in Horley. Then in the summer of 1989, I started doing the Thursday tea trolley at the main hospice, a role I still do today.

“I’ve always been someone who’s volunteered my time so when I heard about the hospice I thought I’d help them too. I was one of the volunteers who started the hospice’s onsite coffee shop. During my time volunteering I’ve also worked with the Therapy Team, cleaning equipment and helping with clerical work.”

Today, Peggy and Sue volunteer together on Monday mornings in the hospice kitchen. It’s a busy time as all St Catherine’s homemade cakes are baked for the coffee shop on a Monday. But they do whatever they can to support the kitchen staff.

Sue explained: “We refill water jugs, clear the patients’ breakfasts’ away, wash up, and then take the tea and coffee trolley round the wards mid morning. After that we serve lunches and clear the trolleys,” added Peggy. “We’re here a few hours and most weeks we’re definitely kept busy! I still enjoy coming here even 30 years on. The kitchen staff are always friendly and it’s a very welcoming atmosphere. There’s a great sense of camaraderie in the kitchen.”

That’s something Sue agrees with. “I feel valued by the kitchen staff and I enjoy working in there as it’s the hub of the hospice building. I’ve met some lovely people here and made some really good friends.”

As well as the social aspect of volunteering, Peggy told us volunteering at St Catherine’s keeps her life in perspective. She said: “I often try to convince people that the hospice is a cheerful place, it’s not a place full of sadness. It’s never worried me coming here as I find it peaceful.”

Sue added: “One of the things I most appreciate about the hospice is the way they celebrate every occasion and any event in life. On Valentine’s Day, we serve patients decorated breakfast trays and at Easter we give patients Easter Eggs. The kitchen team have even arranged birthdays and weddings at short notice. They always get things together very quickly.

“It’s amazing to see what they do for people. I love that sort of thing,” said Peggy. “Just last week the kitchen baked a birthday cake for a little girl whose Dad died at the hospice.

"And they recently held a party for a patient on the ward. She was so thrilled and had such a lovely smile when she saw what they’d done. The team do whatever they can to make things a little brighter at a hard time.” If you would like to find out more about volunteering with your local hospice, please visit: www.stch.org.uk/volunteer