Paws in the Park at the South of England Showground was a great success

Dogs of all shapes and sizes filled the South of England Showground for the Paws in the Park event at the weekend (October 9-10).

By Megan O’Neill
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 5:01 pm

The weekend of fun was great for humans and dogs alike, with have-a-go activities, a companion dog show, all-day arena events, K9 aqua sports, shopping and flyball and agility competitions.

The weekend was a huge success with more than 500 dogs strutting their stuff at the companion dog show, according to the event’s Facebook page.

The Scruffts 2021 competition was also held at the event, giving crossbreeds the opportunity to qualify to compete at the main Crufts arena.

Check out the photos to see how the weekend went.

1.

Paws in the park event at South of England showground, Ardingly. Pic S Robards SR2110091 SUS-210910-172842001

2.

Paws in the park event at South of England showground, Ardingly. Pic S Robards SR2110091 SUS-210910-172809001

3.

Paws in the park event at South of England showground, Ardingly. Pic S Robards SR2110091 SUS-210910-172758001

4.

Paws in the park event at South of England showground, Ardingly. Pic S Robards SR2110091 SUS-210910-172708001

