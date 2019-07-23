Oxford University Spanish competition success for Horsham student

A Horsham student has won the runner-up prize in a Spanish competition run by Oxford University.

Salome Tirado-Okeze from Collyer’s, who previously attended Tanbridge House School, impressed judges in the Spanish Flash Fiction contest which sees students submit a short story of 100 words or fewer, in Spanish, on a topic of their choosing.

Head of Spanish, Milagros Herguedas, said: “Salome is a hard-working, gifted linguist who thoroughly deserves this recognition. We are so proud of her!”

Entries were judged on imagination and creativity, as well as linguistic ability.

Natasha Ryan, the schools liaison and outreach officer at Oxford University was full of praise for Salome. She said: “The judges were very impressed by the overall standard of entries, but they felt that her story deserved particular credit.

“There were 525 eligible entries, so Salome’s achievement is certainly something she can be very proud of.”

