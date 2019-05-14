Outstanding exam results for Sussex specialist school

Frewen College at Northiam is celebrating record exam results in public speaking.

Almost half the students at the specialist dyslexia college, including every student in year 7, 8 and 9 recently took LAMDA Public Speaking examinations.

Not only did the college maintain its recent trend of 100% pass rate, but the talented students went even further with every student achieved the highest Merit and Distinction grades.

Principal Nick Goodman, said: “Public speaking and being able to express ideas, is an extremely valuable life skill and I am not aware of any other school in the country where such a high proportion of students gain public speaking qualifications.

“Our students’ exam success is all the more remarkable when you consider that students often join Frewen College, which is a unique school for young people aged 7- 19 with specific learning difficulties, when their confidence is at an all-time low, these results demonstrate our students outstanding progress at Frewen.”

As part of the LAMDA exams, Frewen students had to prepare and present a speech on a theme of their choice, often about a book, an experience or an object. Students meet the examiner for the first time on the day and everything takes place under strict exam conditions so, for example, quite a challenge for a Year 7 student.

Frewen College’s roots go back over 100 years making it one of the oldest dyslexia schools in the country. If you would like to know more about Frewen College, you can come along to one of their Open Mornings on Saturday May 11 or Saturday June 15.

Frewen College is a unique school for young people between the ages of 7 and 19, with Specific Learning Difficulties (SpLD) such as dyslexia, dyspraxia and dyscalculia, and Speech, Language and Communication needs.

The College’s roots go back over 100 years making it one of the oldest dyslexia schools in the country.

Frewen School is based at Brickwall House in Northiam, East Sussex in an idyllic setting of many acres of grounds. Brickwall is a 17th century country house and estate and was home to the Frewen family for over 300 years.

For more information on the college visit www.frewencollege.co.uk.

