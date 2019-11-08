Outcry over proposals for thousands of new homes south of Horsham

A public outcry has erupted over proposals to build 3,500 new homes on land south of Horsham.

Housebuilders Thakeham Homes have drawn up plans to build a new ‘garden community’ at West Grinstead which - along with the houses - would include two new primary schools, a secondary school, shops, a pub and a new flyover at the Buck Barn junction of the A24.

Developers say they will build a flyover at Buck Barn as part of development proposals in the area SUS-191017-170010001

But nearby residents are horrified at the plans. They say that there is insufficient infrastructure to cope with the development and they fear that local roads could not cope with the extra traffic that the development would engender. There are also fears over incsreased pollution.

Jane Gorard, who lives in West Grinstead, said: “It is an unacceptably high density development in an area with no supporting infrastructure.”

She said the 3,500 homes “would potentially nearly treble the number of homes in West Grinstead Parish area.”

Fellow West Grinstead resident Doug Eaves said the proposed development would “put a tremendous burden on the area.”

He added: “A minimum of an extra 7,000 cars onto the A272 and A24 which is already heavily congested and would make it unsustainable.

“Already three miles down the A272 at Cowfold, has the worst pollution in West Sussex not to mention huge traffic jams every morning and evening.”

No planning application has yet been submitted for the development and Thakeham Homes say they are ‘consulting early’ on their proposals.

However a number of residents have already submitted protest letters to Horsham District Council.

See also: 3,500 new homes proposed for garden community

And: Fears thousands of new homes will ‘ruin’ West Sussex