Official opening of new school between Horsham and Crawley

A new primary school between Horsham and Crawley has celebrated its official opening.

A tour of the school - Kilnwood Vale Primary at Faygate - was given by executive head teacher Jo Newton.

Kilnwood Vale School at Faygate has been 'officially' opened SUS-190612-114713001

Among those attending were representatives of developers Crest Nicholson, school operator GLF Schools - a multi-academy trust - and property support firm Willmott Dixon.

Jo Newton, Natalie Broad from GLF and Andrew Dobson from Crest Nicholson all spoke of their aspirations for the school’s future.

There was also an official cake cutting and ribbon cutting ceremony with some of the children outside the school.

The school, which has more than two hectares of open space including a football pitch, multi-use game areas and extensive playing fields, also has a dedicated wildlife area with a pond and wildflower meadow.

Crest Nichgolson managing director strategic projects Andrew Dobson said the official opening of the school “marked an important milestone for the growing local community of Faygate.

“Since the first day of term in September to now, it has been remarkable to see the school community develop and thrive, with the facilities at the school being well received and already put to good use.

“As a developer, we pride ourselves on delivering the infrastructure needed to make a community flourish.”