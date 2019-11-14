Notice is served on travellers camped on Horsham border

Notices requiring travellers to move on from their camp near Horsham have been served by West Sussex County Council.

A spokeswoman for the council confirmed the 12 caravans, which are currently parked in the Horsham Indoor Bowls Club car park off Wickhurst Lane, Broadbridge Heath, have been served notice.

The Bowls Club car park. Picture courtesy of Google Street View

The spokeswoman added: “If they fail to do so, court proceedings will be commenced today (November 14).

“We will continue to liaise with Sussex police in respect of this encampment.”

She said the council is acting on behalf of landowners Horsham District Council.

John Coghlan, chairman of Horsham Indoor Bowls Club, added: “I can confirm that a number of caravans are parked in our car park. The police and council are aware and taking action.”

