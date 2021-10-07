‘Nothing will be the same without Mason’: Devastated family’s tribute to Horsham schoolboy,14

In a statement issued through Sussex Police, the family of 14-year-old Mason Clark, who died on September 27, said: “We are devastated by the loss of our beautiful, funny, creative little man.

“Mason Clark touched so many people with his offers to help others, his love of animals, fishing and the weird and wonderful creations he’d build.

“Mason felt supported by his teachers, his family, friends and his huge network of people that loved him.

Mason Clark

“We also want to say thank you for the police response to Mason going missing, for their compassion, and we are deeply grateful to the ambulance service for trying their best to save Mason.

“Nothing will be the same without Mason. He was a true individual with an honest heart.

“We will all be better people for knowing and loving him.”

At a pre-inquest hearing on October 5, the West Sussex Coroner confirmed that Mason had been found near his home on the afternoon of September 27 following a search after concerns for his welfare.

A police spokesman said: “Despite the work of officers and paramedics he was sadly declared deceased at the scene.”

An inquest is due to take place on February 16 2022.