‘No parade this year’ at Horsham’s Remembrance Day service

Last year the parade was cancelled and a small event held at Horsham’s War Memorial because of the pandemic.

Many were hoping the parade would be restored this year but Horsham District Council says that a ‘smaller scale event’ will take place because the number of Covid cases in Horsham is ‘still rising.’

A spokesperson said: “A respectful act of remembrance will be marked this year on Sunday November 14.

The War Memorial, Horsham.

“The Remembrance Day Service is jointly organised by the Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion and Horsham District Council.

“In the initial planning stages of this event it was decided to have a smaller scale event than in previous years this year, as we are still coming out of the pandemic and the number of Covid cases in Horsham is still high and rising.

“Whilst many of the uniformed organisations are still invited to attend they are not being invited in the same volumes as they have been in previous years.”

The ceremony will begin at 10.30am on November 14 with participating groups forming up inside a cordon in the Carfax.

It will be followed by a band assembling on the bandstand and standards, VIPs and councillors will form in front of the War Memorial.

Prayers will be led by Canon Lisa Barnett. Two minutes silence will be observed at 11am followed by wreath laying and a blessing.