New Year's honours list 2022: Here are the recipients from Horsham, Mid Sussex and Horley

And this year there is a number of recipients from Mid Sussex, Horsham and Horley. Here is the full list:

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Susan Fleet, Managing Director, Lea Graham Associates, has been awarded an MBE for services to Music, to Charity and to Fundraising. (Burgess Hill, West Sussex)

Countess Sally Jean De la Bedoyere. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Blue Cross. For services to Animal Welfare. (Horsham, West Sussex)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Leslie William Brotherston. Theatrical Designer. For services to Dance and Theatre. (Nutbourne, West Sussex)

Jeremy Michael Dyer Field. For services to the Funeral Industry. (West Hoathly, West Sussex)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Jayne Elizabeth Aldridge. Director for the Student Experience, University of Sussex and lately Chair, AMOSSHE. For services to Students in Higher Education. (Horsham, West Sussex)

Sharon Louise Davies. Vice President, Regulatory and Public Affairs, DHL Express Europe. For services to Logistics. (Hurstpierpoint, West Sussex)

Heather Drysdale. Lately Returns Engagement Team Leader, Home Office. For Public Service. (Horley, West Sussex)

Susan Deborah Fleet. Managing Director, Lea Graham Associates. For services to Music, to Charity and to Fundraising. (Burgess Hill, West Sussex)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Malcolm Keith Burwood. For services to the community in East Sussex. (Haywards Heath, West Sussex)

Nicholas Hempleman. For services to the community in Horsham, West Sussex particularly during Covid-19. (Horsham, West Sussex)