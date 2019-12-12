New tree planted in Horsham town centre

A new tree has been planted in Horsham town centre to replace an ailing specimen that had to be felled.

The new sapling - a Foxglove Tree, Paulownia Tomentosa - replaces an Indian Bean Tree that had been in Horsham’s Carfax for the past 40 years.

A new Foxglove Tree has been planted in Horsham's Carfax SUS-191212-125958001

The Indian Bean Tree - Catalpa bignonioides - had stood in the town centre since the 1980s but had to be axed after Horsham District Council deemed it ‘potentially dangerous.’

More than 1,000 people took part in an online vote to choose its replacement.

A council spokesman said of the new sapling: “it may not look like much now, but we can’t wait for you to see it come into beautiful purple flower next spring.”