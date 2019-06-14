New Starbucks store opens in Horsham town centre

Seven years after leaving the town Starbucks has opened a new shop in Horsham.

After months of eager anticipation for many coffee fans the international chain has finally opened a new unit in the Piries Place development today (June 14).

The hot drink specialist has taken over the newly refurbished store formerly home to Meat in the Middle and was officially opened by Chairman of Horsham District Council Kate Rowbottom.

Claire Ajgaybee, store manager, said: “We are thrilled to be a part of this vibrant community, which has already welcomed us with open arms."

The new Starbucks store will be operated Cobra Coffee and has created 10 jobs.

It will be working in partnership with the students at The College of Richard Collyer who have designed its reusable cups to be sold to raise money for charity partners the Horsham and Crawley Samaritans.

Claire said: "Starbucks employees are passionate about getting involved in the communities they serve, and the Horsham store team is especially excited for the chance to work with our partners at Samaritans and to get to know the students at Collyer’s, who have gone above and beyond in supporting a cause they care about.”

Susan McAlister, Head of Art & Design at Collyer’s, said: “It’s been a pleasure getting to know the store team over the past several weeks leading up to Thursday’s opening ceremony, which will be a wonderful opportunity for our students to put their talents towards a cause and organisation they care about. We can already tell the new Starbucks will be a favourite hangout and study spot for students at the College."

Starbucks ran a store in Horsham's West Street for many years but shut up shop towards the end of 2012.

In June last year rumours began circulating that the coffee shop could be returning to the town after the firm’s logo was spotted on workers boards at Piries Place.

Seven months later Starbucks confirmed its return with the news dividing opinion amongst Horsham shoppers.

A spokesman for Starbucks said: "The first 200 visitors to the new store will receive free Starbucks reusable cups, which provide customers 25p discounts off in-store drink purchases. The Starbucks store team will also be delivering £1 off vouchers to local businesses and residences, redeemable within the new store’s first three months, and distributing buy-one-get-one-free vouchers on the High Street for new customers to take a friend to coffee on launch weekend."

Starbucks is one of several businesses which has opened in the redeveloped Piries Place.

The historic square has undergone multi-million pound transformation over the past two years as developers looked to breath new life into the retail and leisure quarter.

The coffee shop will join other new names in the shopping quarter including boutique cinema chain Everyman, hotel giant Premier Inn, national firm Miller and Carter Steakhouse and pub chain The White Brasserie Company..