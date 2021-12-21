New sports pavilion planned for Wisborough Green

Wisborough Green Parish Council is currently seeking planning permission from Chichester District Council to demolish the current sports pavilion on the village green and replace it with a new building.

Wisborough Green Sports would fund, own and operate the new facilities.

Architects Nagan Johnson, in a brief to planners, say that the new building would ‘bring about much needed modernisation to the sporting facilities as well as create flexible function spaces available for use by all.’

Wisborough Green village green

They say that the improvement of facilities would support Wisborough Green Sports’ current clubs of cricket, football, stoolball and touch rugby but would also support wider sporting activities.