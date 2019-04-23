New sports complex set to open in Southwater

A new sports complex - including a skate and BMX park, tennis courts, football pitches and sports pavilion - is set to open in Southwater.

The development has been undertaken by housebuillders Berkeley Homes - which is building 600 new homes in the Broadacres area - on land off Church Lane.

The company worked on the scheme with the Fletcher Trust - which gifted the land - Horsham District Council, Southwater Parish Council and Southwater Sports Club.

Among other facitlities being provided on the site are a cricket pitch, community hall, a multi-use games area and playgrounds, along with a car park for both the new sports complex and the nearby Holy Innocents Parish Church.

A spokesman for Berkeley Homes said: “The superb sporting and recreational offering has been designed to appeal to residents of all ages, whether they’re taking their first steps or looking to remain active during retirement.”

Jeremy Chapman, managing director at Berkeley Homes Southern East, said: “There are so many elements that come into play when developing facilities that will enhance the community experience. The sports pavilion and associated pitches, along with the other sporting and outdoor facilities will create a true focal point for local residents and the new Southwater community hall will add to this. This is community-building at its very best.”

A Southwater Parish Council spokesman added that the council was delighted with the high standard of the new complex and revealed that the new community hall is to be named The Laurie Apted Building after former Councillor Laurie Apted and the new multi use games area and play park are to be named the Downslink Play-area.

Southwater Sports Club chairman Neil Harding said: “The superb relationship between the Fletcher Trust, Berkeley and the Southwater Sports Club has resulted in these new, incredible facilities that the sports club, and indeed the entire Southwater community, can enjoy.

“We are lucky to already enjoy a great sense of community in the village and the new amenities look set to foster the growth of that spirit even further.”

Barbara Childs, Director of Place at Horsham District Council added: “We are very pleased to see this development bring so many new and outstanding sports and recreation facilities to Southwater. This development will benefit the residents of Southwater as well as the wider community.”

The sports complex has been built by Berkeley on land gifted to the local community by the Fletcher Trust. Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher is the third generation to uphold the connection between his family and Southwater Sports Club after his grandfather originally gifted land for use of the cricket club, believed to be in the 1870s.

Prices at Berkeley’s Broadacres development start from £399,500 for a three-bedroom home.