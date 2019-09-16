New school near Crawley opens its doors to pupils for first time

A new primary school opened its doors to pupils this morning.

Kilnwood Vale Primary School in Faygate was built by Crest Nicholson in partnership with education contractor, Wilmott Dixon.

The first group of pupils included a class of 30 reception children as well as a nursery class of 20 children between the ages of two and four. Once at full capacity, the state-of-the-art school will provide places for 420 new pupils across two forms and a nursery class.

Kilnwood Vale Primary School is home to more than two hectares of open space including a football pitch, multi-use game areas and extensive playing fields. The school also features a dedicated wildlife area, including a pond and wild flower meadow for students to enjoy learning and leisure activities.

The school is set back from the road, offering easy drop-off access and parking, giving parents in Kilnwood Vale peace of mind that their children’s safety has been carefully considered. Both the school and associated nursery are designed with Kilnwood Vale’s growing community in mind, with plans set out to expand to three classes per year group as more people move to the area.

Andrew Dobson, managing director of Crest Nicholson Strategic Projects, said: “We are proud to unveil the new primary school and nursery at Kilnwood Vale which will benefit the local people for generations to come. At Crest Nicholson it is important that we do not only build homes, we also build communities, and Kilnwood Vale Primary School shows our commitment to this.”

Willmott Dixon’s spokesman for the opening ceremony, managing director in South London, South East, Roger Forsdyke, said: “Having recently opened our office in Gatwick, we are able to have a better local presence, which allows us to continue to play an active role in the region’s growth. It has been great to see the students attend their first day at the new Kilnwood Vale Primary School. Working in partnership with Crest Nicholson to deliver a much anticipated new school for the local Faygate community, we look forward to seeing the school prosper in the years to come.”

School operator GLF Schools, which was founded in 2012 and now looks after more than 30 primary and secondary schools, has played a key role in the design of the school. GLF Schools worked closely with teachers to incorporate their preferences for classroom layouts to create the best possible learning environment for Kilnwood Vale pupils.

GLF Schools CEO, Jon Chaloner, added: "We are pleased to welcome our new children to Kilnwood Vale Primary School and we are delighted to see them settling in so well. GLF Schools is committed to inspiring children through our focus upon strong leadership and instilling a joy for learning. Our new school provides the perfect setting."

For more information visit: www.crestnicholson.com/kilnwoodvale.