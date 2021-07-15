New recycling collections a massive hit in horsham – with more than 9 tonnes picked up

The new kerbside collection service of small electrical items, textiles and household batteries was launched by the Council in May 2021. Within just four weeks of launching the service, over 2.5 tonnes of broken small electricals, 3.7 tonnes of textiles and a staggering 3.2 tonnes of batteries have been collected.

Over 3,300 bags of textiles and small electricals have been collected.

The council’s cabinet member for environment, recycling, waste and cleansing councillor Philip Circus said: “We are delighted that resident response to our new kerbside collection service has dramatically exceeded all expectations, which has greatly enhanced our existing waste and recycling provision for the District.

The new small electricals and textiles collections van

“Demand for the service is exceedingly high as many households seem to have taken the opportunity to have a spring clean during lockdown restrictions.

“We are also really pleased that the quality of the items being collected is so good and there is very little contamination.

“The free trial service offers a convenient solution for residents to recycle their unwanted items from their doorsteps, maximising their lifecycle and reducing the carbon impact of these items going to waste, it very much builds upon the great work residents have already done to improve recycling rates, which are already the highest in West Sussex.”

The service which was launched as a result of a partnership with West Sussex County Council, forms part of a trial which is running until January 2022.

Councillor Philip Circus with the battery haul

Over 800 tonnes of textiles and 130 tonnes of small electricals are thrown away in rubbish bins in the Horsham District every year. Booking a free collection of these items will save valuable resources from going to waste.

Kettles, toasters, irons, hairdryers, radios, electronic toys, power tools and many more small electricals and unwanted textiles including clothes, shoes and towels can be recycled using the new trial service.

The new service is for broken small electrical household items and used household batteries that can fit in a standard sized carrier bag. Most small electrical items that have a plug, battery or lead, are accepted but some restrictions apply.

Many of these items often stop working but could be repaired, they may be unwanted but have re-use value to others, so the Council is urging residents to consider re-use and repair options where possible and only use this service for broken items.

Batteries should be placed in a small, clear plastic bag (such as a sandwich bag or food bag) and the bag placed on top of either green-top rubbish bins or blue-top recycling bins on the usual collection day. They should not be placed inside recycling or rubbish bins.