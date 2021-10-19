New pledge to help Horsham people in housing need

It has drawn up a new housing and homelessness strategy with what it calls five key themes.

It says it will ensure no-one needs to sleep rough through having no other choice; residents will be empowered to live independently in their homes; it will deliver the number and size of affordable homes that residents need in line with planning policies; it will provide and maintain an accessible and fair housing register and it will ‘Prevent all forms of homelessness for our district’s residents.’

Councillor Tricia Youtan, Horsham District Council cabinet member for housing proposed the strategy saying: “We are very fortunate in the Horsham district that we deliver a significant number of affordable homes, the highest number across Sussex in recent years.

Horsham District Council has pledged to help those in housing need

“We have secured almost 1,600 affordable homes in recent years with a little over 950 being affordable rented homes for those with a housing need on the council’s housing register.

“We need to continue to build on this and support local residents with a housing need in a number of ways.

“This strategy recognises that we can’t adopt a ‘one size fits all’ approach and aims to increase the accessibility of accommodation and continue to provide the best possible option to households facing the challenges of homelessness.