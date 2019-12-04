New playground for children with autism at Cranleigh school thanks to Billingshurst Lions

Children with autism at a school in Cranleigh are enjoying a new playground thanks to a club’s roaring donation.

Billingshurst and District Lions Club raised a massive £5,500 at its annual golf day, giving Jigsaw School in Dunsfold Park a new roundabout, slide and resurfaced playground.

Lion president Joan Bobker visited the school with members Michael Bobker and Patrick Windsor Brown to see the new playground in action and to present the cheque to Jigsaw Trust.

Robin Legge, head of fundraising at Jigsaw. said: “This amazing sum has made such a difference to our pupils. The playground is so important, not only providing physical activity but also promoting turn-taking, social interaction and motor skills.

“In addition we are having a road painted on the surface to help teach road safety skills and provide extra motivation and challenge to pupils using trikes.

“We are hugely thankful to Billingshurst Lions for organising such a successful golf day and supporting Jigsaw in this way.

“The Billingshurst Lions are fantastic friends to Jigsaw and have also been helping out with decorating and maintenance across the school over the last few months.”

Lions President Joan Bobker said, “This was a magnificent result and we thank everyone who supported the Golf Day: the sponsors, participants and volunteer helpers, and Slinfold Golf and Country Club for hosting the event.”

