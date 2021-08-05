New panels give Horsham town centre underpass a makeover – and celebrate the best of our district

The panels have been designed to complement a series of short films and podcasts celebrating the Horsham District. The films have been produced by Horsham District Council to encourage tourism and support local businesses, reminding everyone that they can have a great day out in the District, a spokeswoman said.

The overall project, called Visit, takes in the market towns of Billingshurst, Henfield, Horsham, Pulborough, Steyning, Storrington & Sullington, with each area receiving a localised short video and a podcast with an audio tour of the area.

Horsham District Council engaged Whistlestop Arts and the team behind Horsham TV to create the panels and short films, encouraging people to come out and visit their local area, which in turn will help to build a stronger local economy.