New neighbourhood warden appointed for Horsham town centre

Former youth worker Maria Colenso is joining fellow warden Alison Page.

Maria previously worked for Sussex Clubs for Young People, engaging with teenagers across the district. She was also a qualified group exercise instructor, delivering fitness to all ages and abilities.

Maria said: “I am really excited to be working alongside Alison as a neighbourhood warden in a role that can make a positive difference in the wider community and give support to local residents.”

Maria Colenso

Horsham District Council cabinet member for Horsham town Tony Hogben said: “Post Covid-19 recovery continues and we need to ensure that our town area feels safe and secure to welcome residents and shoppers back.

“Horsham is already one of the safest and nicest places to live in the UK, but of course we are striving to improve this even further.

“The addition of an extra neighbourhood warden is most welcome.“

Based within the community, neighbourhood wardens work alongside partner agencies and undertake a variety of activities including community development, high visibility patrols, enforcement, working with the elderly, vulnerable and young people.

Wardens refer crime incidents to the police, acting as professional witnesses. The council says that they are not, however, a replacement for the police, nor are they an emergency service.

The Horsham Neighbourhood Warden scheme is funded by the Denne, Trafalgar and Forest Neighbourhood Councils and managed by Horsham District Council.