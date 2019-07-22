New Horsham lottery offers £25,000 jackpot

A £25,000 prize is up for grabs in a new lottery being launched in Horsham.

Tickets to win the jackpot and other prizes cost just £1 with 60p from each sale going to charities, voluntary organisations and other good causes whose work benefits communities in the area.

Councillor Youtan, Denise Campbell and Ben Speare at the launch event

Groups whose work benefits the district are being encouraged to sign up for the Horsham District Community Lottery.

Set up by Horsham District Council, the lottery was outlined to community groups on July 17 by Councillor Tricia Youtan, the council’s cabinet member for community matters and wellbeing, at an information event in Billingshurst attended by almost 60 community groups.

The lottery is set to launch in late August.

Councillor Youtan said: “It’s all about local charities, the voluntary sector and not-for-profit organisations. This is a lottery for the residents of the district.”

One of the first groups to join the new lottery is the Billingshurst Community Partnership - a group of volunteers dedicated to delivering projects to enhance the well-being of the town and its surroundings.

Chairman Denise Campbell added: “We were keen to support the lottery not only for the benefits it can bring to us as a partnership but also for the benefit it will bring to our local community.

“For small organisations, getting this money is going to make a big difference and will go a long way.

“We’d encourage other local good causes to sign up. All you have to do is commit to spreading the word about your own lottery page and reaching a minimum of at least 20 ticket sales.”

Supporters buy the tickets and choose where 50 per cent of the ticket sales go.

For every ticket sold, 50p is given to the group nominated by the ticket buyer and 10p to support other good causes within the Horsham district through a fund administered by the council.

The council said 20p goes towards prizes and the remaining 20p is for VAT and administration.

Players have a 50 to one chance of winning one of the prizes, ranging from the £25,000 jackpot to three extra tickets according to the council.

Lottery management company Gatherwell has been appointed to run the scheme.

For more see www.horshamdistrictcommunitylottery.co.uk.