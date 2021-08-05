New furniture recycling project launched in Horsham

A ‘Reuse Hub’ opened its doors today (August 5) in a joint project by Horsham District Council and West Sussex County Council.

Pre-loved items, such as hard and soft furniture in good condition, can be dropped off to the hub stationed in the Hop Oast Park and Ride Car Park, Horsham.

The project is being launched on a trial basis to assess the take-up of the service and to inform the council how it can work with partners in the future to avoid unwanted furniture and other household items going to waste.

Horsham District Councillor Philip Circus, Councillor Kate Rowbottom and West Sussex County Councillor Deborah Urguhart declare Horsham's new Reuse Hub open.

For the launch of the trial, residents will only be able to drop off wooden or soft furniture that is in good condition - such as old sofas, tables, chairs, chest-of-drawers, coffee tables or TV units.

Electrical items or large domestic appliances such as TVs, fridges or washing machines will not be accepted, but additional household items fit for reuse will be considered as the trial progresses.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for recycling Philip Circus said: “We are really excited to be piloting this new Reuse Hub which will divert many household items from the waste stream.

“As a district we already have an excellent track record in recycling, with the highest recycling rate in West Sussex, but there is always more that can be done, and the opening of the Reuse Hub will contribute significantly to this success.

“I am sure the hub will offer a convenient solution for residents to recycle their unwanted items and hope that our residents will engage with and be supportive of this new venture.

“I look forward to hearing how the trial progresses, and to hear how it impacts recycling rates in the area.”

West Sussex County Council cabinet member for the eenvironment Deborah Urquhart, said: “I’m really pleased that the county council has invested in this new Reuse Hub in Horsham and I hope residents will make good use of the facility.

“Reducing and reusing items which might go to waste should be a priority for us all and are simple steps we can all take to lessen our impact on the environment.”