New funding to make Horsham District homes greener

Horsham District Council is part of a successful bid for funding to extend the Government’s Green Home Grant, Local Authority Delivery (LAD) Scheme across West Sussex, enabling local residents to fund energy efficient improvements for their homes, a spokeswoman said.

Residents can apply for this funding if they have a household income of less than £30,000 a year, or their home has a low energy efficiency rating (G, F, or E rating), she added.

Eligible residents in Horsham District could receive grant funding of up to £10,000 for energy efficiency improvements in their homes. The funding can be used for a range of projects and low carbon heating measures, including solid wall insulation, solar pv panels, low carbon heating, insulation if you live in a park home, smart heating controls and more.

Horsham town centre on 12/04/2021. Pic S Robards SR2104126 SUS-211204-163111001

As part of the Local Authority Delivery Scheme, private and social landlords will be able to access up to £5,000 with a one-third contribution.

Cabinet member for community matters and wellbeing councillor Tricia Youtan said: “As a council we are delighted to have been part of this successful bid to secure funding for those households in our District that most need support.

“For the first time, eligible householders will be able to install solar photovoltaic systems to generate their own green electricity.

“Being able to afford household energy bills and make necessary improvements will have long-term benefits to residents’ finances and wellbeing, as well as delivering key benefits for the local environment.

“This funding is time-limited so residents meeting the criteria shouldn’t delay in applying for the grant.”

The council spokeswoman added: “To check your eligibility, book a free assessment or apply contact our Warmer Home Partners by going to: www.warmerhomes.org.uk or call them free on 0800 038 5737.

“Living in a warm home is important for people’s physical and mental wellbeing. If you are not eligible for this Green Home Grant or need additional support such as help with energy debt or disputes with your energy company, the West Sussex Citizens Advice Energy telephone service can offer free advice to help you reduce your energy bills and suggest other schemes you may be eligible for.”

For more see https://arunchichestercab.org.uk/contact-us/energy-2021/ or call 01243 974063 (Monday to Friday 10am- 4pm).

The LAD bid was led by Portsmouth City Council and their delivery partner is AgilityEco. There are nine other local authority areas and all of the West Sussex District and Borough Councils are involved in the consortium.