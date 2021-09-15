The Covid Awareness Scheme, from Horsham District Council's environmental health and licensing team, aims to build upon the great work already done in our communities to ensure government guidelines are followed and allow venues to be recognised as Covid secure.

It will also help provide customers with extra reassurance that the outlets are safe.

The team’s recently appointed Covid Information Officers introduced the 2021 Covid Aware Scheme, which sees them visiting local food shops, hostelries, voluntary groups and communities to offer advice on key measures to take which will help their premises and service become more Covid safe.

HDC's Covid Information Officers launch Covid Aware Scheme for local businesses

Once the recommended measures have been put in place, the business will be issued with a certificate to display at the front of their property.

Residents are urged to look out for the 2021 Covid Aware Scheme certificate as they enter establishments.

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Housing and Public Protection Cllr Tricia Youtan said: “These are still challenging times, so it is important that we do all that we can to limit the spread of Covid-19.

“Throughout the pandemic our environmental health officers have done some excellent work to keep local people safe, achieving good results so far. I am now pleased that their efforts will be further supported by the introduction of this new scheme being managed by our Covid Information Officers.

“I am sure it will help to sustain our current low levels of infection and will go a long way to reassure residents, customers, visitors and businesses.”