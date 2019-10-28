New community table tennis table installed in Horsham town centre

Community table tennis has been given a boost after new table was installed by Horsham District Council in the Forum area of Horsham town centre.

The new table was generously donated by local (West Grinstead) supplier UK Table Tennis on Saturday October 19.

To launch the arrival of the new table, the council’s sports development team invited along Horsham Table Tennis Club coaches Bilal Rehman-Furs, Barrie Thorne and Luke Randis to support passers- by who stopped off to have a try.

The event was also supported by Brighton Table Tennis Club bringing across their high performance T21 squad.

Along with the highly popular Ping Pong Parlour in the Swan Walk Shopping Centre and well-used outdoor table in Horsham Park installed some ten years ago, table tennis is really making a positive contribution to the activity levels in and around the town.

The council’s sports development team works extensively with Table Tennis England and other partners to create initiatives for to encourage people to start playing the very accessible sport.

